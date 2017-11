BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co’s sales in China rose 14.5 percent in October from a year earlier to 132,807 vehicles, following a 15.5-percent increase in September, the company said on Thursday.

Honda’s January-October sales totaled 1.16 million vehicles, a 17.3 increase from the same period a year ago. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Sunil Nair)