July 3, 2018 / 6:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Honda's China vehicle sales down 6 pct y/y in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 3 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co’s vehicle sales in China fell 6 percent in June from a year earlier to 107,985 units, the company said on Tuesday.

This is the fifth straight monthly decline in sales for the company which faced a quality issue in its popular CR-V sport-utility vehicle. Honda, which has resolved the issue, saw a 15.3 percent drop in its May sales.

During the first half of 2018, sales volume by the Tokyo-based automaker in the world’s biggest auto market fell 6.4 percent from the same period a year earlier to 609,100 vehicles. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzup; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

