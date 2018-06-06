Innoviz partners with HiRain to supply lidar to Chinese automakers

JERUSALEM, June 6 (Reuters) - Israel’s Innoviz Technologies and Beijing-based auto products supplier HiRain Technologies said on Wednesday they formed a partnership to provide Innoviz’s laser-based sensors to Chinese automakers.

The sensors, known as lidar, are seen by most experts as a crucial element for full self-driving cars.

In April Innoviz signed a deal together with partner Magna International to supply lidar to BMW.

“China is helping lead the way towards the autonomous vehicle future, and HiRain is one of the most influential companies in the Chinese automotive industry,” Innoviz CEO Omer Keilaf said.

Founded in 2016, Innoviz has raised $82 million from investors including Aptiv, Magna and Samsung Catalyst.

Israel has become a leader in self-driving technologies.