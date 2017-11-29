CORRECTED-Geely-Volvo considering making Lynk & Co cars in South Carolina, Belgium -executive

(Corrects to show use of Volvo plants in Europe, U.S. is under consideration; also corrects dateline and packaging information)

NINGBO, China, Nov 29 (Reuters) - China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and its Volvo Cars unit, which this week began selling cars in China from jointly owned brand Lynk & Co, are considering producing the vehicles at Volvo plants in Belgium and the U.S. state of South Carolina, a senior Lynk & Co official said.

Lynk & Co plans to launch sales of its cars in Europe in 2019, followed by the United States in 2020.

The brand’s first model, the 01 compact sport-utility vehicle, which starts at 158,800 yuan ($24,065.71), is now being produced on the same assembly line with Volvo’s new XC40 crossover SUV at a new Volvo-operated plant in Taizho.

A second plant for Lynk & Co cars is expected to start production in Zhangjiakou next year.

That same arrangement may be extended to Europe and to the United States to produce Lynk & Co cars by using Volvo production, Alain Visser, senior Vice President of Lynk & Co, told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday. ($1=6.5986 Chinese yuan renminbi)