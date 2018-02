BEIJING, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co’s sales in China rose 13.1 percent in January from a year earlier to 135,037 vehicles, the company said on Wednesday.

In December, sales volume was up 13.4 percent year-on-year.

Nissan said it aims to sell more than 1.6 million vehicles in China this year, up from the 1.52 million vehicles it sold in 2017. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Sunil Nair)