BEIJING, Dec 1 (Reuters) - SAIC General Motors Corp Ltd will recall 806,367 Chevrolet Cruze vehicles in China due to power steering-related issues, the country’s quality watchdog said on Friday.

SAIC General Motors is a joint venture between SAIC Motor and General Motors.

Earlier, the quality watchdog said another three-way tie-up involving SAIC and GM will recall nearly a million vehicles in China.