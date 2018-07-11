FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2018 / 6:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's June vehicle sales up 4.8 pct y/y - industry association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 11 (Reuters) - Automobile sales in China rose 4.8 percent in June from a year earlier to 2.27 million vehicles, an industry association said on Wednesday, as demand remained on the upswing.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said overall sales during the first half of the year were up 5.6 percent from the same period a year ago, totaling 14.1 million vehicles.

Last month’s sales rise follows a 9.6 percent increase in May and an 11.5 percent growth in April. Auto sales in China, the world’s biggest vehicle market, have been rebounding steadily since February when sales volume fell 11.1 percent.

The industry association has predicted a 3 percent market growth this year, in line with 2017 but significantly below the steep 13.7 percent gain in 2016. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Sunil Nair)

