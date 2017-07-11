FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2017 / 3:25 AM / a month ago

China June vehicle sales up 4.6 pct y/y - Passenger Car Association

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 11 (Reuters) - Passenger vehicle sales in China to retail customers rose 4.6 percent in June from a year earlier, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Tuesday.

Retail sales totalled 1.78 million vehicles in June, according to data posted on the CPCA website. For the first six months of the year, passenger car sales fell 0.2 percent compared to the same period a year ago.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, whose statistics are generally viewed as the benchmark for the industry, is due to report wholesale data for June on Tuesday. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Stephen Coates)

