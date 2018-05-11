China April vehicle sales up 11.5 pct y/y - industry association

BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - China vehicles sales in April jumped 11.5 percent from a year earlier to 2.32 million vehicles, an industry body said on Friday, gaining momentum after a sluggish start to the year.

The rise follows a 4.7 percent increase in the world’s biggest auto market in March and an 11.1 percent drop in February.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said overall sales during the first four months of the year totaled 9.5 million vehicles, up 4.8 percent from the same period a year ago.

CAAM has predicted 3 percent market growth this year, in line with 2017 but significantly below the steep 13.7 percent gain in 2016. (Reporting by Min Zhang and Norihiko Shirouzu; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)