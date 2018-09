BEIJING, Sept 11 (Reuters) - China’s automobile sales fell 3.8 percent in August from a year earlier to 2.1 million vehicles, an industry association said on Tuesday.

Last month’s sales drop follows a 4.0 percent fall in sales volume in July and an increase of 4.8 percent in June.

Overall sales for the first eight months of the year totaled 18.1 million vehicles, up 3.5 percent from the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Sunil Nair)