April 11, 2018 / 7:32 AM / in 6 hours

China March vehicle sales rise 4.7 pct y/y - industry association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 11 (Reuters) - China’s vehicles sales in March rose 4.7 percent from a year earlier to 2.66 million vehicles, an industry body said on Wednesday, strengthening after a steep drop a month earlier.

The jump comes after China vehicles sales in February fell 11.1 percent from a year earlier amid faltering growth in the market since the second half of last year.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) has predicted a 3 percent market growth this year, in line with 2017 but significantly below the steep 13.7 percent gain in 2016. (Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Norihiko Shirouzu in BEIJING; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Sunil Nair)

