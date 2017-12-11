FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's November vehicle sales rise 0.7 pct y/y - industry association
December 11, 2017

BEIJING, Dec 11 (Reuters) - China’s vehicle sales in November rose 0.7 percent from a year earlier to 2.96 million vehicles, marking a sixth consecutive month of gains, an industry association said on Monday.

That took year-to-date volume to 25.8 million vehicles, up 3.6 percent from the same period a year ago, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed.

According to CAAM, sales of new-energy vehicles (NEV) in November rose 83 percent from a year earlier to about 119,000 vehicles amid a government push to support the sector and shift away from traditional petrol-engine cars in the long term. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

