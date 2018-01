SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp’s sales in China fell 5.6 percent in December from a year ago to 107,500 vehicles, the company said on Tuesday.

The Japanese automaker’s sales volume in 2017 totalled 1.29 million vehicles, up 6.3 percent from the same period a year ago. Its China sales grew 8.2 percent in 2016. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)