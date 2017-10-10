FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toyota says China September vehicle sales up 14.1 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 10, 2017 / 6:08 AM / in 10 days

Toyota says China September vehicle sales up 14.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp’s sales in China grew 14.1 percent in September from a year earlier to 118,900 vehicles, following a 13.2 percent increase in August, the company said on Tuesday.

The Japanese automaker’s sales in the first nine months of the year totaled 960,400 vehicles, a 7.9 percent increase from the same period a year ago.

Toyota, Japan’s top automaker by volume, is on target to sell more than 1.21 million vehicles this year in China, the world’s biggest auto market, up from the 1.2 million vehicles it sold in 2016. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; writing by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.