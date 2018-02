BEIJING, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp’s sales in China in January rose 24.5 percent from a year earlier to 127,500 vehicles, the company said on Friday.

The results compared with a 5.6 percent year-on-year drop in volume that it reported for December.

Toyota said it aims to sell as many as 1.4 million vehicles in China this year, up from the 1.29 million vehicles it sold in 2017. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing by Richard Pullin)