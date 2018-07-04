FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2018 / 6:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Toyota's June China vehicle sales rise 10.2 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 4 (Reuters) - Vehicle sales by Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp in China rose 10.2 percent in June from a year earlier to about 117,800 units, the company said on Wednesday.

That took sales in the first half of this year to about 680,000 vehicles, up 9.0 percent from a year ago.

Toyota aims to grow sales in the world’s largest auto market to 1.4 million vehicles this year, up nearly 9 percent from the number of cars it sold in 2017.

A Beijing-based spokesman for the Japanese automaker said the company is on track to achieve the objective. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

