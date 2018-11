Nov 13 (Reuters) - Chinese carmaker Zotye Automobile said on Tuesday that it plans to begin selling SUVs in the United States in 2020.

Zotye has partnered with Ford Motor Co in China to sell lower priced vehicles.

Zotye is setting up a U.S. sales and distribution arm in Lake Forest, California, and plans to sell vehicles in the United States through franchised dealers. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)