December 10, 2019 / 6:11 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

China auto sales down 3.6% in Nov, 17th month of decline- industry association

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Auto sales in China fell for a 17th consecutive month in November, with the number of new energy vehicles (NEVs) sold contracting for a fifth month in a row, data from the country’s biggest auto industry association showed on Tuesday.

Total auto sales in the world’s biggest auto market fell 3.6% from the same month a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said. (Reporting by Yilei Sun in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

