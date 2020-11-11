China auto sales rise 12.5% in October, 7th straight monthly gain

BEIJING, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Vehicle sales in China rose 12.5% in October from the same month a year earlier, the seventh straight monthly rise as the world’s biggest vehicle market continued to lead the global auto industry recovery from lows hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sales reached 2.57 million vehicles last month, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed. (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)