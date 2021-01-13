China auto sales rise for a ninth month in December, up 6.4% y/y

BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Vehicle sales in China, the world’s biggest auto market, rose on an annual basis in December, the ninth straight month of gains, as China continued to lead the global automobile industry’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sales reached 2.83 million vehicles in December, up 6.4% from the same month last year, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed.