China auto sales set to rise 11% in June -industry body

BEIJING, July 2 (Reuters) - China’s vehicle sales for June are set to rise 11% year-on-year to 2.28 million units, the country’s top auto industry body said in a post on its official WeChat account on Thursday.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said that its forecast was based on sales data it had collected from key companies, without giving further details.

It expects January to June auto sales in China, the world’s biggest auto market, to fall 17% year-on-year to 10.24 million units.