China auto sales set to rise 12% in May -industry body

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - China’s vehicle sales for May are set to rise 11.7% year on year to 2.14 million, the country’s top auto industry body said in a post on its official WeChat account on Tuesday.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said that its forecast was based on sales data it had collected from key companies, without giving further details.

It expects January to May auto sales in China, the world’s biggest auto market, to fall 23.1% year on year to 7.9 million units, it said.