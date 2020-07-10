China auto sales up 11.6% in June, third straight rise after almost 2-yr slump

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, July 10 (Reuters) - China’s auto sales in June rose 11.6% from a year earlier, industry data showed on Friday, for a third consecutive month of increase as the world’s biggest vehicle market comes off lows hit during coronavirus lockdowns.

The increase follows a rise of 14.5% in May and an increase of 4.4% in April, before which sales had languished in a nearly two-year slump.

Sales in June rose to 2.3 million vehicles, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), the largest auto industry body. (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)