China auto sales up 15% in May, second straight rise after almost 2-yr slump

SHANGHAI, June 11 (Reuters) - China’s auto sales in May rose 14.5% from the same month a year earlier, industry data showed on Thursday, the second consecutive month of increase as the world’s biggest vehicle market recovers from lows hit during coronavirus lockdowns.

The result followed a 4.4% rise in April and a 43% drop in March, when the pandemic pummelled demand. Before April, sales had suffered an almost two-year slump.

Sales in May rose to 2.19 million vehicles, showed data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), the country’s largest auto industry association. (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)