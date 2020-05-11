Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 11, 2020 / 6:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

China auto sales up 4.4% in April, first rise in almost 2 years

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 11 (Reuters) - China’s auto sales in April rose 4.4% from a year ago, industry data showed on Monday, marking the first uptick in business for the world’s biggest car market that has seen a prolonged slump of almost two years.

This follows a 43% drop in March and a sharper 79% plunge in February as the pandemic pummelled auto demand.

Total auto sales in April rose to 2.07 million units from the same month a year earlier, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), the country’s largest auto industry association. (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

