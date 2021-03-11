Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Auto & Truck Manufacturers

China's auto sales surge 365% in Feb, 11th straight monthly gain

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 11 (Reuters) - Auto sales in China, the world’s biggest auto market, surged 365% in February over the same month a year earlier, for their 11th month of gains, as the country leads the global industry’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sales reached 1.46 million vehicles in February, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed. (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

