China's auto sales surged 30% in Jan, tenth straight monthly gain

SHANGHAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Auto sales in China, the world’s biggest auto market, during January rose by 30% from the same month a year earlier, the tenth month of gains, as China continued to lead the global automobile industry’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sales reached 2.5 million vehicles in January, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed.
Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
