China's COMAC says C919 jet takes off for second test flight
September 28, 2017 / 2:17 AM / 22 days ago

China's COMAC says C919 jet takes off for second test flight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - China’s self-developed C919 jet has taken off for its second test flight, 146 days after the narrow-body plane made its maiden voyage, the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) said on Thursday.

The aircraft, which will compete with Boeing’s 737 and the Airbus A320, is a symbol of China’s ambitions to muscle into a global jet market estimated to be worth $2 trillion over the next 20 years. It first flew on May 5 after numerous delays.

News of the plane’s flight from Shanghai was first reported by state media including the People’s Daily newspaper. A spokesman for COMAC confirmed that the C919 was taking its second flight.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Stephen Coates

