China's ICBC Financial Leasing orders 55 C919 planes

BEIJING, Dec 5 (Reuters) - China’s ICBC Financial Leasing Co Ltd placed an order for 55 C919 planes on Tuesday, bringing the order book for China’s domestically-developed passenger jet to 785, the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd (COMAC) said.

It was not clear whether the orders were firm orders or options. The latest signing brings the number of C919 planes ordered by ICBC Financial Leasing to 100.

The C919 passenger jet, China’s bid to rival Boeing Co’s 737 and the Airbus A320, completed its first long-distance flight in November.