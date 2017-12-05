FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's ICBC Financial Leasing orders 55 C919 planes
Sections
Featured
Ford ramps up electric vehicle push in China
Business
Ford ramps up electric vehicle push in China
YouTube to expand teams reviewing extremist content
Technology
YouTube to expand teams reviewing extremist content
China's coffee culture brews strong competition
China
China's coffee culture brews strong competition
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2017 / 11:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's ICBC Financial Leasing orders 55 C919 planes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 5 (Reuters) - China’s ICBC Financial Leasing Co Ltd placed an order for 55 C919 planes on Tuesday, bringing the order book for China’s domestically-developed passenger jet to 785, the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd (COMAC) said.

It was not clear whether the orders were firm orders or options. The latest signing brings the number of C919 planes ordered by ICBC Financial Leasing to 100.

The C919 passenger jet, China’s bid to rival Boeing Co’s 737 and the Airbus A320, completed its first long-distance flight in November.

Reporting by Brenda Goh, Zhang Shu and Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.