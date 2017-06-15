FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2017 / 12:23 AM / 2 months ago

China censures Emirates airline after two safety incidents - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 15 (Reuters) - China's civil aviation authority has fined Dubai-based carrier Emirates and barred it from adding new destinations and aircraft in China for six months after two incidents of "unsafe operations", the state news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) says crew from the airline were responsible for an April 17 incident in which an aircraft flew at a wrong height and another on May 18 when a plane temporarily lost contact with air traffic control.

Both happened over China's far western region of Xinjiang, it said.

CAAC fined Emirates, the world's largest long-haul airline, 29,000 yuan ($4,270) and said it had summoned senior officials from the airline for a meeting, Xinhua reported without further details. ($1 = 6.7888 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Stephen Coates)

