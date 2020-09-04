China will build 1-2 hub airports for cargo carriers by 2035 - state planner

BEIJING, Sept 4 (Reuters) - China’s state planner said on Friday the country would aim to build one or two hub airports for cargo carriers by 2035, in the latest move from authorities to boost the development of the country’s air cargo industry.

China will support cargo airlines to expand their fleet and relax some restrictions on airspace, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)