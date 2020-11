BEIJING, Nov 13 (Reuters) - China’s aviation regulator said on Friday that October’s total passenger numbers were 50.32 million, or 88.3% of the level a year earlier.

That compared with 47.94 million of passengers in September, or 87.5% of the year-ago level. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)