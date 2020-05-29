China plans to extend curbs on international flights until June 30 - U.S. embassy

BEIJING, May 29 (Reuters) - Chinese civil aviation authorities plan to extend until June 30 their curbs on international flights imposed to restrain the spread of the coronavirus, the U.S. embassy in Beijing said in a travel advisory on Friday.

China has drastically cut such flights since March to allay concerns over infections brought by arriving passengers. A so-called “Five One” policy allows mainland carriers to fly just one flight a week on one route to any country and foreign airlines to operate just one flight a week to China.

U.S. airlines are not flying to China at all because they suspended services before the Chinese Civil Aviation Administration (CAAC) adopted the flight curbs. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Se Young Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)