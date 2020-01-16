China Development Bank issues 1 bln pound-denominated bond -SSN

SHANGHAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The China Development Bank (CDB) issued a 1 billion pound-denominated bond ($1.3 billion) on Tuesday, the government-backed Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday, marking the first such sterling-denominated issuance by a Chinese bank.

The newspaper, citing an unnamed CDB official, said the 3-year bond carried a coupon of 1.25%, and was issued on Tuesday. It received over 3 billion pounds worth of orders which came from regions including Asia, Europe and Africa.

Investors included central banks and asset management firms, it said.