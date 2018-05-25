FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 8:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China issues revised guidelines for banks' liquidity risk management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 25 (Reuters) - China’s banking and insurance regulator issued revised guidelines on Friday for commercial banks’ liquidity risk management, part of efforts to improve supervision and risk control in the country’s financial sector.

Commercial banks’ high quality liquidity asset adequacy ratio should reach 80 percent by the end of 2018 and 100 percent by the end of June 2019, respectively, according to a statement posted on the website of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC).

The regulator said the revised guidelines will take effect from July 1, 2018. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

