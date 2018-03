BEIJING, March 16 (Reuters) - China’s central bank has fined a branch of China Minsheng Banking Crop a sum of 163.1 million yuan ($25.79 million), and Ping An Bank a sum of 13.34 million yuan, for violating payment and clearing rules, it said on Friday.

The central bank added that it would step up regulation on the payment and clearing market and punish future violations severely. ($1=6.3234 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)