March 25, 2018 / 6:10 AM / a day ago

China names Guo Shuqing as central bank party secretary - NYT tweet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 25 (Reuters) - Guo Shuqing, head of China’s new regulator for the banking and insurance sectors, has been named as Communist Party secretary of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, the New York Times said on social network Twitter on Sunday.

Guo, who was appointed last week as chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, will be above PBOC governor Yi Gang, the paper said in a tweet. (Reporting by Tom Daly and Lusha Zhang Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

