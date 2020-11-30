China banking regulator head likens property market to endangered grey rhino- state media

BEIJING, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China’s property market is the biggest “grey rhino” in terms of financial risks, given how deeply intertwined it is with the financial industry, the head of the country’s banking and insurance regulator was cited as saying on Monday.

Guo Shuqing, who is chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) and party chief of the country’s central bank, made the comments in a collection of articles by policymakers on China’s 14th Five-Year Plan, the official Shanghai Securities News reported.

Guo also said the CBIRC would use innovative ways to regulate big technology firms to prevent risks and monopolies, while promoting their development, according to the report. (Reporting by Cheng Leng and Tom Daly; Editing by Toby Chopra)