CORRECTED-Shandong Haiyou Petrochemical files for bankruptcy - court filing

(Corrects name of county to Juxian not Juxiang in paragraph 2)

BEIJING, July 23 (Reuters) - Chinese independent refiner Shandong Haiyou Petrochemical Group and trader Shandong Hongju New Energy Co filed for joint bankruptcy on July 16, according to a filing on a website run by China’s Supreme Court.

The companies registered their joint bankruptcy at a court in the county of Juxian in Shandong province, the court filing shows.

Shandong Haiyou Petrochemical, an independent refiner established in 2006, is the first teapot refiner to file for bankruptcy in recent years. Shandong Hongju, set up in 2013, is a fuel and chemicals dealer based in the same county.

A person who answered the phone at Haiyou said she was not able to comment. Calls to the company president's office went unanswered.