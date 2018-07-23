UPDATE 1-Shandong Haiyou Petrochemical files for bankruptcy - court filing

(Adding details)

BEIJING, July 23 (Reuters) - Chinese independent refiner Shandong Haiyou Petrochemical Group and a chemical trader have filed for joint bankruptcy, according to a court filing, the latest sign of deepening pain for the sector amid high oil prices and greater regulatory scrutiny.

The companies registered their joint bankruptcy at a court in the county of Juxiang in Shandong province on July 16, according to a court filing on a website run by China’s Supreme Court.

Smaller independent or “teapot” refiners have enjoyed strong growth in recent years as China liberalised oil imports to increase competition in a sector dominated by state-owned giants, but their expansion has been curbed by tighter conditions.

Shandong Haiyou Petrochemical, established in 2006, is the first teapot refiner to file for bankruptcy in recent years.

Its crude oil distillation unit (CDU) with capacity of around 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) has been shut since May.

The other company, Shandong Hongju New Energy Co, is a fuel and chemicals dealer based in the same county and was set up in 2013.

A person who answered the phone at Haiyou said she was not able to comment. Calls to the company president’s office went unanswered.

Chinese soybean crusher Shandong Sunrise Group, which used to control Haiyou, also filed for bankruptcy on Friday after failing to repay its debts. (Reporting by Aizhu Chen and Meng Meng; writing by Josephine Mason; editing by Richard Pullin)