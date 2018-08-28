FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2018 / 9:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bank of China H1 profit up 5 pct, bad loan ratio unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd (BoC) , the country’s fourth-biggest lender by assets, posted a 5 percent rise in first-half net profit on Tuesday, supported by widening interest margins and a steady bad loan ratio.

Profit was 109.1 billion yuan ($15.87 billion) in the six months ended June 30, up from 103.7 billion yuan a year ago.

The first-half figure implies a net profit of 60.1 billion yuan for the second quarter, up 5 percent from 57.0 billion yuan in the year-ago period, according to Reuters calculations.

This missed an average estimate for a 7.5 percent growth in quarterly profit from three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

The bank’s net interest margin (NIM) - the difference between interest paid and earned - was 1.88 percent at the end of June, up from 1.85 percent at the end of March.

BoC’s non-performing loan (NPL) ratio was 1.43 percent at end-June, unchanged from end-March. ($1 = 6.8740 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Engen Tham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

