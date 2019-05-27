At least 70% of large Baoshang interbank debts to be guaranteed - Caixin

SHANGHAI, May 27 (Reuters) - At least 70% of interbank debts exceeding 50 million yuan ($7.25 million) owed by China’s Baoshang Bank will be initially guaranteed by regulators, financial magazine Caixin reported on Monday, citing sources.

At least 80% of debts to public creditors exceeding 50 million yuan will be guaranteed, and remaining debts would be eligible for repayment according to the law, Caixin cited the sources as saying.

China’s banking and insurance regulator took control of Inner Mongolia-based Baoshang Bank on Friday, with regulators citing serious credit risks posed by the bank.

Following the takeover, China’s central bank said on Sunday that it would guarantee all principal and interest of corporate deposits and interbank liabilities below 50 million yuan, and that the handling of those above 50 million yuan could be negotiated.