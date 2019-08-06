China allows more banks to trade bonds via stock exchanges

HONG KONG, Aug 6 (Reuters) - China is allowing more banks to trade bonds via the country’s two stock exchanges, its securities regulator said on Tuesday.

The move is aimed at broadening the financing channels for the real economy, facilitating monetary policy transmission, and promoting financial stability, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement on its website.

Currently, banks trade bonds mostly via China’s interbank market.

The statement was jointly published by CSRC, the People’s Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission. (Reporting by Samuel Shen in Shanghai and Meg Shen in Hong Kong, editing by Louise Heavens)