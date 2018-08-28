FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2018 / 12:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

China Construction Bank H1 net profit rises 6 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 28 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp (CCB), the country’s second-biggest lender by assets, on Tuesday reported a 6 percent growth in first-half profit.

CCB’s profit rose to 147.0 billion yuan ($21.38 billion) in the six months ended June, from 138.3 billion yuan a year earlier.

The first-half figure implies a net profit of 73.2 billion yuan for the second quarter, up 7 percent from 68.3 billion yuan in the year-ago period, according to Reuters calculations.

The result was slightly above the average estimate for a 6.5 percent quarterly profit growth from four analysts polled by Reuters.

CCB’s non-performing loan (NPL) ratio was 1.48 at the end of June, compared with 1.49 percent at end-March.

The volume of NPLs rose to 198.8 billion yuan at end-June from 196.4 billion yuan at end-March.

CCB’s net interest margin (NIM) - the difference between interest paid and earned - was 2.34 percent at the end of June, down from 2.35 percent at the end of March. ($1 = 6.8740 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Engen Tham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

