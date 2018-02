BEIJING, Feb 22 (Reuters) - China’s central bank on Thursday approved the set up of a credit reference firm called Baihang Credit Scoring.

Shareholders of the Shenzhen-based firm, with registered capital of 1 billion yuan ($157.25 million), include the National Internet Finance Association of China, Tencent and others. ($1 = 6.3591 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)