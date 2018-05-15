FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 15, 2018 / 8:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China c.bank cracks down on e-payment firms serving illegal exchanges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 15 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Tuesday that it will crack down on third-party electronic payment firms handling transactions for illegal internet platforms.

Together with the foreign exchange regulator, the People’s Bank of China fined one such firm, DDBill Payment Co Ltd, 41.5 million yuan ($6.53 million) for providing payment services to illegal gold and currency exchanges on the Internet. ($1 = 6.3545 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.