2 months ago
China bank non-performing loan ratio dropped slightly at end May
June 22, 2017 / 7:40 AM / 2 months ago

China bank non-performing loan ratio dropped slightly at end May

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 22 (Reuters) - The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio for all Chinese banks stood at 1.99 percent at the end of May, down 0.16 percentage points from the same period last year, Liu Zhiqing of the China Banking Regulatory Commission told reporters on Thursday.

The ratio covers all Chinese banks, including policy lenders.

The more commonly reported NPL ratio for commercial banks was 1.74 percent at the end of March, unchanged from the end of 2016.

Liu also said small and medium-sized banks needed to strengthen their liquidity and interest rate management. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Joseph Radford)

