July 11, 2017 / 11:18 AM / a month ago

China commercial banks' NPL ratio 1.86 pct at end-May - Xinhua

BEIJING, July 11 (Reuters) - The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of Chinese commercial banks stood at 1.86 percent at the end of May, the official Xinhua news agency quoted vice chairman of China's banking regulator as saying on Tuesday.

Commercial banks' NPL ratio was 1.74 percent at the end of March.

Chinese banks have signed debt-to-equity swap agreements with more than 50 companies, worth more than 700 billion yuan ($102.95 billion), Xinhua said citing the vice chairman, Wang Zhaoxing. ($1 = 6.7996 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)

