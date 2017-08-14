China commercial banks' NPL ratio 1.74 pct at end-June - regulator

BEIJING, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Chinese commercial banks’ non-performing loan (NPL) ratio steadied at 1.74 percent at the end of June, unchanged from the end of the first quarter, the country’s banking regulator said on Monday.

Total commercial bank NPLs amounted to 1.64 trillion yuan ($245.92 billion), up from 1.58 trillion yuan at end-March, China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) data showed.

Banks’ weighted average core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio was 10.64 percent at the end of June, down from 10.79 a quarter earlier.