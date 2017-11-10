China commercial banks' NPL ratio 1.74 pct at end of Sept- regulator

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chinese commercial banks’ non-performing loan (NPL) ratio steadied at 1.74 percent at the end of September, unchanged from the end of the second quarter, the country’s banking regulator said on Friday.

Total commercial bank NPLs amounted to 1.67 trillion yuan ($251.55 billion), up from 1.64 trillion yuan at end-June, China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) data showed.

Banks’ weighted average core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio was 10.72 percent at the end of September, up from 10.64 percent a quarter earlier.